Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,863 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $859.54 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $958.18 and a 200-day moving average of $793.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 59.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

