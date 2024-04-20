UBS Group Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,275.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,102.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,090.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,093.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,009.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

