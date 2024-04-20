Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Mizuho

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.73.

NYSE NOVA opened at $3.81 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

