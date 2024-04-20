Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Jonestrading

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jonestrading from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of PINE opened at $14.85 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

