EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.48.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $133.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.