Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Nextracker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $44.00 on Friday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. Analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

