Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $215.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $150.31 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

