The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

