517,581 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 517,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Allogene Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.76% and a negative net margin of 202,366.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

