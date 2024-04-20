The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,953 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE IPG opened at $30.72 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.