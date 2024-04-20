Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CarMax by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $68.34 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

