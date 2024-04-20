Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $107.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.