Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 14.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.92. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 16.60.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.13 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,410.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,495,017 shares in the company, valued at 264,699,607.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,110,279 shares of company stock worth $33,167,471 over the last ninety days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

