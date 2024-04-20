TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Gap Down to $69.63

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.63, but opened at $67.88. TransUnion shares last traded at $67.99, with a volume of 235,926 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.47.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRU

TransUnion Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -28.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.