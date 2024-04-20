X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 92,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 30,993 shares.The stock last traded at $46.89 and had previously closed at $46.93.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USSG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 103,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

