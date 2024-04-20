United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UAL. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

