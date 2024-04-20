Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Viasat worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 40.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 696.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 106,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 68.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 458,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.71. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.85). Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

