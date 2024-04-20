Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
EWD opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.56.
iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile
