Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 155,196 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 268.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,196 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Vir Biotechnology worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 882.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $690,532.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $111,390.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,831 shares of company stock worth $1,525,844 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $7.95 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

