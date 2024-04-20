Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of TSHA stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 million. Research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
