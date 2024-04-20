Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 24,970 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 814.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of MBIA worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,206,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 832,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 563,298 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after purchasing an additional 290,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.46. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of ($31.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MBIA Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

