Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in FOX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in FOX by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

