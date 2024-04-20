Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Navient by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Navient by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.38. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.76 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens cut Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

