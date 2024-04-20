Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 18,449.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 58,299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Repligen by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

RGEN stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.09 and a 200-day moving average of $173.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

