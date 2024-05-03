Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $107.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average is $98.20. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 28,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 465,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,930,000 after acquiring an additional 134,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.