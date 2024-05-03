Roth Mkm Lowers Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $135.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

EA stock opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,344 shares of company stock worth $4,729,531 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

