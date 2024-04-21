2,022 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $47.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

