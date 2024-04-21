Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $99,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after purchasing an additional 95,493 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.