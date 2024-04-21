Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $95,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBEU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 394.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 189,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 151,243 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $547,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,094,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BBEU opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.