Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 691,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 268.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 689,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,200,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

