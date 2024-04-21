Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 710 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 710 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after buying an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,144,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after buying an additional 313,285 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.86.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $322.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.