J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,654,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 102,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,566 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $58.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

