J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 17,655 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $79.00 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.55.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

