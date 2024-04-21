Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,435 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,397 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,436,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,731,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,647 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on KGC. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

