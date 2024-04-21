Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE TRV opened at $214.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.88.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.