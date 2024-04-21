Renee St-Onge Purchases 325 Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Stock

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Renee St-Onge bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.14 per share, with a total value of C$14,994.23.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$46.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.90. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.48 and a 1 year high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTY. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.29.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Featured Stories

