Renee St-Onge Purchases 325 Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Stock

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Renee St-Onge bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.14 per share, with a total value of C$14,994.23.
MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$46.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.90. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.48 and a 1 year high of C$68.60.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTY. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.29.
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
