Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,358 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.03% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $155,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.72.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

