Zhang Financial LLC Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Doximity by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Doximity by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Doximity Trading Down 0.8 %

Doximity stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

