ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.43.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $269.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $495.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.