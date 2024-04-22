11,220 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

