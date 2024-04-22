Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

IBUY opened at $52.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $165.09 million, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.69.

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

