Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Target Price at $10.30

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
NYSE:DRH opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
