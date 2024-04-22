Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $31.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

