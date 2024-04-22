Cerity Partners LLC Sells 15,821 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,821 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock opened at $55.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

