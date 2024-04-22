Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,456 shares of company stock worth $270,423 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $18.31 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $35.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

