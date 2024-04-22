International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,209 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $181.58 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

