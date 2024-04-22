Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.41 Million in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX opened at $84.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.15. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. CONSOL Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

