Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESPR opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $369.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ESPR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

