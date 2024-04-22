Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.40 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,508 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $252.79 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

