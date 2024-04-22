Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $46.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.70. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

